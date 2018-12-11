76ers' Jimmy Butler: Will not return Monday
Butler was forced to exit Monday's game against the Pistons with a strained groin will not return, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Butler played 10 minutes before being forced to exit Monday's game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets. More information should come out regarding his status at the conclusion of Monday's game. In his absence, Landry Shamet and Wilson Chandler could see increased run.
