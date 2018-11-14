76ers' Jimmy Butler: Will play, start Wednesday
Butler will make his 76ers debut and start at small forward during Wednesday's game against the Magic, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Butler will take over Robert Covington's spot in the lineup. Coach Brett Brown is also opting to start Wilson Chandler at power forward, plus bench Markelle Fultz in favor of J.J. Redick. It's possible Butler sees a reduced workload on his new team, but he should still see 30-plus minutes on a nightly basis.
