76ers' Jimmy Butler: Will play Sunday
Butler (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Nets and won't have any minutes restrictions, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Butler underwent X-rays on his ankle on Friday that came back negative, and he's set to give it a go Sunday. Butler is averaging 18.0 points over 34.8 minutes since he was traded to the 76ers.
