76ers' Jimmy Butler: Will rest Tuesday

Butler will get a planned day of rest Tuesday and sit out the 76ers' matchup with the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler's scoring has been down a bit this month and he has appeared in every game since Jan. 29, so head coach Brett Brown will take the opportunity to get him off his feet for a few days. The 76ers will not play again until Friday against the Kings, and Butler should be back in action that night. James Ennis is expected to get the start in Butler's place Tuesday.