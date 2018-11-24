76ers' Jimmy Butler: X-rays return negative
X-rays on Butler's ankle Friday returned negative, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.
Butler stepped on the foot of Tristan Thompson late in Friday's game, and while the X-ray result is encouraging, the team is yet to rule on his status for Sunday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn. A decision likely won't come until after he can be evaluated at shootaround Sunday morning.
