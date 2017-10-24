76ers' Joel Embiid: 30 points dampened by seven turnovers
Embiid collected 30 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and seven turnovers across 28 minutes during Monday's 97-86 win over the Pistons.
While Embiid's 30 points and nine boards were impressive, his seven turnovers dampened his fantasy performance. Holding onto the ball hasn't been one of Embiid's strengths early in his career, averaging 3.8 turnovers across 25.4 minutes per game last season. However, his overall dominance generally outweighs that.
