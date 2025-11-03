Embiid (rest) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Embiid sat out Sunday against the Nets, but the stage is set for his return. That said, the 76ers have a short turnaround Wednesday against Cleveland, so it's possible another maintenance day is around the corner for Embiid. The superstar center has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in four games this season, failing to exceed 25 minutes in any outing.