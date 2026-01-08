Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to left knee injury management, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Embiid has looked like his old self over his club's last five games, but he finds himself on the injury report yet again leading up to Friday's clash, likely as a precaution. The team will presumably monitor the big man closely during shootaround and pregame warmups before determining his availability in Orlando.