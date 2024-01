Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he is hoping Embiid (knee) will be able to play in Friday's game versus the Kings, as swelling in his left knee is no longer believed to be an issue, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta, marking his second straight absence. However, it appears the superstar center is nearing a return and could suit up for Friday's contest against Sacramento.