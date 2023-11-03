Embiid logged 28 points (8-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 win over the Raptors.

Embiid did a little bit of everything for Philadelphia in Thursday's road win over Toronto, leading all players in scoring and rebounds while leading the 76ers in assists during a double-double performance. Embiid has gotten off to a strong start for Philadelphia in four appearances, posting at least 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in all four games this season while notching a double-double in two straight outings.