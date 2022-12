Embiid ended Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons with 22 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 34 minutes.

Embiid posted his third straight double-double while leading the team in blocks and free throws. Embiid has tallied at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists eight times this season.