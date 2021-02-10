Embiid finished with 25 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 35 minutes in a victory versus Sacramento on Tuesday.

Embiid briefly exited to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering a cut to his knee, but his return was never really in doubt and he ended up leading Philadelphia in both scoring and rebounding in the contest. Though his field-goal percentage was far from ideal, the big man enjoyed a banner performance at the charity stripe, missing only one of his 14 attempts. Embiid's fantasy value has shot up this season due, in part, to career-best percentages from the field (54.7 percent) and the free-throw line (85.5 percent), and he is also contributing career-high per-game marks in scoring (29.1 points) and steals (1.4). There are few players at any position who can offer as much value across the board as Embiid has this season.

More News