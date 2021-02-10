Embiid finished with 25 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 35 minutes in a victory versus Sacramento on Tuesday.

Embiid briefly exited to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering a cut to his knee, but his return was never really in doubt and he ended up leading Philadelphia in both scoring and rebounding in the contest. Though his field-goal percentage was far from ideal, the big man enjoyed a banner performance at the charity stripe, missing only one of his 14 attempts. Embiid's fantasy value has shot up this season due, in part, to career-best percentages from the field (54.7 percent) and the free-throw line (85.5 percent), and he is also contributing career-high per-game marks in scoring (29.1 points) and steals (1.4). There are few players at any position who can offer as much value across the board as Embiid has this season.