Embiid totaled 26 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Magic.

With Tyrese Maxey (foot), Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Dean Wade (hamstring) sidelined, Embiid assumed greater offensive responsibility. His seven assists reflected increased playmaking duties, while five defensive stats bolstered his fantasy production. The expanded workload is encouraging, though his usage could normalize once Philadelphia's injured starters return.