76ers' Joel Embiid: Another 30-10 effort
Embiid tallied 32 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 36 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 127-125 win over the Nets.
Embiid hasn't seen his production suffer since the 76ers added Jimmy Butler to the mix, as the center's averages of 27.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 treys over the past seven games are all roughly in line with his season-long marks in those categories. He's been cranking out 30-point, 10-rebound games with regularity this season, as Sunday's effort was already his 13th-such outing. Most encouragingly, the playing-time restrictions that were in place earlier in Embiid's career have fallen by the wayside, as he's cleared 30 minutes in all but one contest.
