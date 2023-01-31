Embiid finished with 30 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 119-109 loss to the Magic.

It's the ninth time through 10 games in January that Embiid has scored at least 30 points, and his low-water mark on the month is a mere 26. The MVP candidate also has three straight double-doubles to give him 23 on the season, and in those 10 games to begin 2023, Embiid is averaging 34.9 points, 10.7 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 86.1 percent from the free-throw line.