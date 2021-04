Embiid accumulated 38 points (14-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes Wednesday in the 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Over his last five outings, Embiid has four 30-point performances and four double-doubles. With 60 percent of the Sixers' normal starters missing, Embiid accounted for 33.6 percent of the team's scoring. His 17 rebounds were the most he's grabbed during the month of April and his nine offensive rebounds tied a career high.