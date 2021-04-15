Embiid posted 39 points (13-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in the victory Wednesday over the Nets.

Embiid struggled early on with DeAndre Jordan but quickly turned things around in the second quarter, getting Jordan into foul trouble. He has posted consecutive 30-point performances for the first time since doing so in four straight games from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19. Though injuries could potentially cost Embiid the MVP award this season, there's no denying his ability when he's on the court as he posts dominating numbers on a nightly basis. He's averaging a career high this year in shooting percentage (both overall and from distance) and points.