76ers' Joel Embiid: Another double-double in Friday's loss

Embiid scored 11 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Celtics.

He's now 0-for-10 from beyond the arc through two games, but otherwise Embiid has been providing some solid numbers to kick off his second NBA campaign. The Sixers will continue to be cautious with the big man's workload, but the 23-year-old is showing he can make a fantasy impact even without 30-plus minutes of court time a night.