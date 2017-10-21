76ers' Joel Embiid: Another double-double in Friday's loss
Embiid scored 11 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Celtics.
He's now 0-for-10 from beyond the arc through two games, but otherwise Embiid has been providing some solid numbers to kick off his second NBA campaign. The Sixers will continue to be cautious with the big man's workload, but the 23-year-old is showing he can make a fantasy impact even without 30-plus minutes of court time a night.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday, rest Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops double-double Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to play roughly 16 minutes in opener•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Could see limited minutes to start season•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Practicing Monday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out of practice Sunday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....