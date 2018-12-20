76ers' Joel Embiid: Another double-double in win
Embiid scored a team-high 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Knicks.
The center now has a league-leading 28 double-doubles on the season. Embiid didn't attempt a three-point shot in this one for the first time all year, but a 5-for-35 performance (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc over his prior 10 games may have the 24-year-old regrouping on that front.
