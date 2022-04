Embiid recorded 31 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3PT, 12-14 FT) and 11 rebounds in a 112-97 win over Toronto on Monday.

Embiid notched his second straight double-double of the series to help give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. The five-time All-Star matched his Game 1 scoring total in the first quarter by dropping 19 of his 31 in the period.