Embiid had 41 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 15-18 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 win over the Clippers.

The hits keep coming for Embiid, as he's now logged six consecutive games wirth 30-plus points. He scored 26 points in the first half and allowed the Clippers to get back in the game while he rested, but Philly's bench answered with a run that preserved the lead Embiid had created.