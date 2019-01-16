76ers' Joel Embiid: Another huge night

Embiid accumulated 31 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a block across 27 minutes Tuesday against Minnesota.

Embiid continues to inflict damage on anyone that stands in his way, putting up 20 or more points and averaging 13.5 rebounds through seven contests in January. The 7-0 center is having one of the best seasons of his young career, posting 26.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 blocks in 41 contests.