76ers' Joel Embiid: Another monster effort in Wednesday's win

Embiid contributed 25 points (6-15 FG, 13-18 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Wizards.

Embiid finished with a career high in offensive rebounds and filled up the stat sheet before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. He will receive the night off to rest during Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, but will presumably return for Saturday's game against Andre Drummond's Pistons. Expect Embiid to be aggressive in that one, as he and Drummond might have a little rivalry brewing.