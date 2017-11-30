76ers' Joel Embiid: Another monster effort in Wednesday's win
Embiid contributed 25 points (6-15 FG, 13-18 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Wizards.
Embiid finished with a career high in offensive rebounds and filled up the stat sheet before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. He will receive the night off to rest during Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, but will presumably return for Saturday's game against Andre Drummond's Pistons. Expect Embiid to be aggressive in that one, as he and Drummond might have a little rivalry brewing.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Wednesday, to sit out Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 30 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Saturday with cold•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 28 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.