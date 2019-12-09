76ers' Joel Embiid: Another sloppy showing vs. Raptors
Embiid had 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Raptors.
Embiid turned in a fairly well-rounded stat line, including a season high in dimes. However, he amassed more turnovers (seven) than assists and now has 15 giveaways compared to seven dimes in his last two bouts. Embiid has also committed at least seven turnovers four times thus far this season, and he has now combined for 10 points on three-of-18 from the field in two tilts versus Toronto.
