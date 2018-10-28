76ers' Joel Embiid: Another strong effort Saturday
Embiid had 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over Charlotte.
Embiid became the first 76ers player in history to begin the season with six consecutive 25-and-10 games, quite an impressive feat. He once again led the team in scoring and rebounding despite a questionable tag heading into the game. The fact he was able to play 36 minutes indicates his ankle concern is not too serious. He will get a night off to rest the ankle before a favorable matchup against the Hawks on Monday.
