Embiid (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) appears to be "on pace" to play Thursday in Chicago, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Both Embiid and Ben Simmons were forced to sit out the All-Star Game over the weekend after the two were exposed to a Philadelphia-area barber who tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, neither Embiid nor Simmons appears to have tested positive or exhibited any symptoms of the virus since being forced to self-isolate, so both should be ready to rejoin the team if they continue to test negative over a five-day period. Embiid will still have to miss the 76ers' initial post-All-Star break practices, however, which could prompt head coach Doc Rivers to limit the center's minutes to some extent Thursday even if he gains clearance.