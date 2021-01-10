Embiid (back) traveled with the 76ers to Atlanta and is considered probable for the team's game Monday versus the Hawks, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly after expressing concerns about potentially being exposed to COVID-19 following teammate Seth Curry's positive test, Embiid cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol, but he ended up sitting out Saturday's loss to the Nuggets due to back soreness. Fortunately, the back issue doesn't appear to be a major concern for Embiid, who should be cleared to play Monday if he experiences no setback in morning shootaround or pregame warmups. The 76ers are expected to be without as many as eight players Monday, so Embiid's availability in any capacity is even more critical than usual. Philadelphia is one of two teams playing five games in Week 4, but with Monday/Tuesday and Saturday/Sunday back-to-back sets on tap, it would be a surprise if Embiid suited up for every contest.