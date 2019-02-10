76ers' Joel Embiid: Appears on injury report

Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

The 76ers previously listed Embiid as questionable ahead of their last game Friday against the Nuggets while he battled the stomach flu. Embiid ultimately suited up and played 33 minutes, so assuming his symptoms didn't resurface after the game, he should get the green light to start without any restrictions Sunday. A final word on Embiid's status should come in the hour leading up to the 3:30 p.m. EST tipoff.