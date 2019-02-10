76ers' Joel Embiid: Appears on injury report
Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
The 76ers previously listed Embiid as questionable ahead of their last game Friday against the Nuggets while he battled the stomach flu. Embiid ultimately suited up and played 33 minutes, so assuming his symptoms didn't resurface after the game, he should get the green light to start without any restrictions Sunday. A final word on Embiid's status should come in the hour leading up to the 3:30 p.m. EST tipoff.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...