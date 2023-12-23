Embiid racked up 31 points (11-21 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Raptors.

The reigning MVP left the game to begin the second quarter due to an ankle issue, but Embiid returned later in the frame and looked like his usual dominant self. The 29-year-old center has produced at least 30 points and 10 boards in 13 straight games, the longest such streak since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rattled off 16 consecutive 30-10 performances in 1971-72. Elgin Baylor also had a 13-game streak between the 1961-62 and 1962-63 campaigns, while Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player in NBA history with longer ones, including his untouchable record of 65 straight games set in 1961-62. During his current heater, Embiid is averaging 37.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes.