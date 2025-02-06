Embiid (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Pistons.

After missing 16 of the last 17 games for the 76ers, Embiid did not appear on the injury report for Philadelphia, making him available to play Friday in Detroit. In his first game back from the extended absence, the one-time NBA MVP recorded a triple-double in Tuesday's win against the Mavericks, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal. This is a promising sign for the team, as the superstar big man might be back to form quicker than anticipated.