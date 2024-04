Embiid (knee) is available to play Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid sat out Sunday's game against the Spurs due to left knee injury management but will return to action Tuesday. Don't rule out Philadelphia monitoring his workload, especially if the Sixers create a huge lead as the game progresses. Embiid has averaged 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances.