Embiid (back) is available Monday against the Pelicans, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

Embiid was a game-time decision Monday due to low back soreness, but he'll be able to play through the issue against New Orleans. He's scored at least 35 points in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 36.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per game during that time.