Embiid (orbital) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat.

Embiid returned to the court for Friday's Game 3, and he posted a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 36 minutes. Coach Doc Rivers said prior to Game 4 that Embiid felt good, so the 28-year-old should handle a significant workload once again Sunday.