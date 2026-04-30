Embiid (abdomen) will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics on Thursday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

As expected, Embiid has been cleared to suit up for Thursday's Game 6 after previously being listed as probable on the team's injury report. He was instrumental in Philly's Game 5 victory, finishing with 33 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 39 minutes.