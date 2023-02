Embiid (foot) is active for Monday's contest against the Rockets, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

After being uncertain due to a lingering foot injury, the All-Star center will officially make his 10th straight appearance for Philadelphia. In his first 15 appearances since the start of 2023, Embiid is averaging 33.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks across 33.9 minutes per game.