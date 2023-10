Embiid (rest) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.

Embiid was listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup due to rest purposes, but he participated in pregame warmups and will be available for the 76ers' home opener. He tallied 34 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's win over Toronto.