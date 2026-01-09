site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
76ers' Joel Embiid: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Embiid (knee) is available for Friday's game in Orlando.
Embiid is good to go for his sixth consecutive game, and he'll look to build off Wednesday's 28-point performance. Make sure Embiid is active.
