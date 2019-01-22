76ers' Joel Embiid: Available to play Monday

Embiid (back) has been cleared to play Monday against Houston, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Embiid went through a workout during pregame to determine whether he'd be ready to go, and it appears his back feels good enough to give it a shot. He figures to rejoin the starting lineup and take on his usual workload, as he didn't miss any time due to this latest injury.

