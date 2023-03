Embiid (calf) is available and will start Saturday against the Suns.

Embiid's presence represents a huge boost for the 76ers, as the star big man is their leader on both ends of the court. Embiid has been dominant in recent weeks and is averaging 35.0 points with 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 blocks per game across 12 March outings.