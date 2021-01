Embiid (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

The 26-year-old was considered probable with back soreness, so it's not much of a surprise he'll be suiting up Tuesday. Embiid is averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.2 minutes this season and figures to have his usual workload versus Miami.