Embiid (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has been dealing with lingering soreness in his left foot but has managed to play through the issue and will do so again Wednesday. Across his last five games, Embiid has averaged 33.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.0 minutes.