Embiid will play in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After sitting out the preseason opener, Embiid -- along with James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris -- will play in Philadelphia's second exhibition contest. Embiid posted 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last year, but he'll likely be limited during his first game action ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.