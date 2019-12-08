76ers' Joel Embiid: Back in action Sunday
Embiid (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Raptors, Jon Johnson of 94WIP Sports Radio reports reports.
Embiid sat out Saturday's blowout win over the Cavaliers with a bruised left hip, but he'll be good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set. Mike Scott figures to return to the bench after making the spot start in Saturday's victory.
