76ers' Joel Embiid: Back in starting five Saturday
Embiid (rest) is starting at center Saturday against the Pistons.
As expected, Embiid will return to the starting lineup after sitting out the second night of the team's back-to-back set earlier in the week. The big man, who is averaging 22.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 29.6 minutes per game this season, should see the majority of minutes at center, with Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson working behind him.
