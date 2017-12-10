76ers' Joel Embiid: Back in the lineup Sunday

Embiid will play and start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid sat out Saturday's game for rest and was always expected to be back Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back, so this is merely confirmation of that. The Sixers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so look for Embiid to take on a full workload. Fantasy owners can go ahead and activate Embiid as usual. This sends Amir Johnson back to the bench, with both Johnson and Richaun Holmes likely losing minutes.