Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to left knee injury management, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After posting 35 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, Embiid was left off the 76ers' initial injury report for Friday's game, which was released Thursday afternoon. However, the big man was added to the report Friday morning and is now in jeopardy of missing his 11th game of the season. If he's sidelined, Andre Drummond would likely slide back into the starting lineup again, while Guerschon Yabusele could see increased usage off the bench.