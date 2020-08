Embiid scored 23 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic,

Embiid was paired with Al Horford in the frontcourt and looked absolutely dominant, as he registered his third double-double in four Orlando games. The star big man is averaging 30.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per game during that four-game stretch.