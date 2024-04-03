Embiid posted 24 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 win over Oklahoma City.

Embiid returned Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous 29 contests due to a left knee injury, putting forth a balanced performance while shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line and handing out a team-high assist total in a 24-point outing. Embiid, who also swiped a team-high trio of steals, has distributed seven or more assists in 14 games this season, adding 20 or more points in all of those contests. As he works his way back to full strength, expect to see Embiid's minutes and production increase for the 76ers.