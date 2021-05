Embiid is questionable for Tuesday's game at Indiana with a non-COVID-19 illness.

The 27-year-old posted 29 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes Saturday, and it's unclear when the ailment first surfaced. Embiid's availability figures to depend on how he's feeling as opening tip approaches Tuesday.