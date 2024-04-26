Embiid is being treated for a mild case of Bell's palsy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He finished Thursday's 125-114 win over the Knicks with 50 points (13-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 19-21 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes.

Embiid delivered one of the best playoff performances of his career in Game 3 to keep the Sixers alive in the series, but the post-game news of his mild case of Bell's palsy turned out to be an unexpected and surprising outcome. Embiid revealed the condition started following the Play-In victory over the Heat, but the star big man wanted to keep it private to avoid distractions for his team. Bell's Palsy is a condition in which there is a facial weakness or paralysis due to injury to the 7th facial nerve, though it remains to be seen if that will limit him for Game 4 on Sunday. Based on his recent performances, though, Embiid won't be affected by this issue. He has scored 29 or more points in the three games of the first-round series against New York.